BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Director Sells C$11,404.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Henderson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.02, for a total value of C$11,404.00.

Robert Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Robert Henderson sold 50 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$3,000.00.

BQE Water Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BQE traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$56.50. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. BQE Water Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.22 and a 1-year high of C$69.00. The stock has a market cap of C$71.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.65). The business had revenue of C$2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

