Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 310 ($3.97) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.36) to GBX 259 ($3.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Bridgepoint Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Bridgepoint Group Company Profile
Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.
