Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

BMY stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 205,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,505,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 88,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.