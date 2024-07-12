Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.96. 1,979,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,608,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

