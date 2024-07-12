British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $392.88

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 392.88 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.30). British Land shares last traded at GBX 410.20 ($5.25), with a volume of 8,967,906 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.53) to GBX 405 ($5.19) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404 ($5.17).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -1,932.77%.
In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,491.71). In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.37), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,305.67). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,491.71). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,616 shares of company stock worth $1,488,701. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
