Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Target Price at GBX 583.17

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.47).

A number of research firms have commented on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.81) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, insider Mark Pain acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($22,748.82). In other news, insider Mark Pain acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($22,748.82). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.50), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($43,878.12). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,592 shares of company stock worth $2,047,450. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 989.50 ($12.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.66.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

