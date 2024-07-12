Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $12.90

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $449.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

