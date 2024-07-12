Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $272.11

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.11.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $189.17 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

