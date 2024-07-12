Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT at $747.40

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $747.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $627,399,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $852.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $792.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.97. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

