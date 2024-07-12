Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $99.36

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Polaris Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.