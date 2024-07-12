Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $220.20

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $201.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $206.08. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.26.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SAP by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

