Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $144.33

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $129.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

