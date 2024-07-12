Brokers Offer Predictions for Dyadic International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dyadic International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 347.92% and a negative return on equity of 116.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.