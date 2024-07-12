Brookdale Senior Living’s (BKD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

BKD has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $160,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

