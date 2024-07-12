Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
BTX stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.61.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
