Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 58,733.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $785,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 153.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $10,180,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,262. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.