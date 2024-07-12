Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 227.3% in June

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the June 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.19 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.18.
About Cadeler A/S
