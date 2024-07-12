Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 227.3% in June

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the June 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $4.19 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

About Cadeler A/S

See Also

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

