Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 5%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 114,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 111,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -231.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

