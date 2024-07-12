Canaccord Genuity Group Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on T. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.94.

T stock opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.70. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$20.04 and a twelve month high of C$25.94. The firm has a market cap of C$31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s payout ratio is 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

