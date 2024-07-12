Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.77

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.77 and last traded at C$38.27, with a volume of 14617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

