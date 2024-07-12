Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.18.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
