Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.22

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 61401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

