Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS traded up C$0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.55. 1,024,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.19, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Also, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. Insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

