CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCLD. Benchmark increased their price objective on CareCloud from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CCLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 6,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,255. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 42.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

