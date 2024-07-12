Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Down 0.6%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.51 and last traded at $99.51. 9,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 4,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.
Cargojet Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
