Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Down 0.6%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.51 and last traded at $99.51. 9,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 4,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

Cargojet Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.