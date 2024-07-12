Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$189.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$189.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$156.00.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$133.53 on Monday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Insiders have sold a total of 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

