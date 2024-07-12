CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CarGurus worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 170,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,417. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,470. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group upped their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

