Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 85.1% in June

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 726,900 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 392,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 207,685 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGBD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,294. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

