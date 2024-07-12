Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.00

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $101.64, with a volume of 262881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 327.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 531,573 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,106,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after buying an additional 235,260 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

