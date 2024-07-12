Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $258.05 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,749,554,827 coins and its circulating supply is 12,152,619,955 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,747,487,522 with 12,150,649,441 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02168135 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $4,279,839.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

