CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.91

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.91 and traded as high as C$71.53. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$71.36, with a volume of 183,043 shares trading hands.

CCL.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.04.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total transaction of C$2,140,461.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total transaction of C$169,432.50. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

