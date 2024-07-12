Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.34

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$84.34 and last traded at C$83.43, with a volume of 214893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC cut Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Celestica Trading Down 0.1 %
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total transaction of C$1,244,925.00. In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total transaction of C$1,244,925.00. Insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $3,983,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
