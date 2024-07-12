Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

CVE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 3,953,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 194,151 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after buying an additional 462,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

