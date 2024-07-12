Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

TSE:CG opened at C$9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.22. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

