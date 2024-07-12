Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 1,033,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.1 days.
Ceres Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPWHF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 5,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.
Ceres Power Company Profile
