Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 1,033,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.1 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPWHF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 5,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Featured Stories

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

