CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 5,214 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.05. 861,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.