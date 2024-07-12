CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,534. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

