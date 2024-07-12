CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,447,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,168,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.