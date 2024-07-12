CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,056 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 62,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,613. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

