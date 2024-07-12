CFO4Life Group LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,008. The company has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $566.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

