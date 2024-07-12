CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Creative Planning grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,822.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,975. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock valued at $955,868,736. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

