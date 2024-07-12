CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 52.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.82. 598,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,276. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.45 and a 200-day moving average of $250.53. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $186.52 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

