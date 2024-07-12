CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $23.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $927.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $923.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $930.24. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

