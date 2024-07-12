Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

CHE stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $537.87. 112,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,863. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.70 and a 200-day moving average of $585.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

