Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.43

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 80249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE.UN
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.