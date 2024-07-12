Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.43

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 80249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.74.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

