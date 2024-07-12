Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.36. 2,114,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,220. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

