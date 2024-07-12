China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,600 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 311,600 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Liberal Education Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ CLEU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 442,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.
