Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.5%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 3,112,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,598,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,757.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,819.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,244.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

