Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 188.3% in June

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 188.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 34,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

