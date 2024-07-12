Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $21.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of analysts have commented on CNK shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th.

CNK opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $29,323,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

